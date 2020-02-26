This Robot Vacuum Doubles as a Mop—and Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed

Move over, Roomba, there’s a new hero robot vacuum in town.

The iLife V5s Pro Robot Vacuum Mop recently landed on Amazon’s customer-favorite smart home devices list, and with good reason. The highly rated vacuum has accumulated over 1,600 four- to five-star reviews on Amazon thanks to its dual vacuum and mopping features. The iLife V5s Pro is designed for hard floors, including wood, tile, marble, and laminate, features a mop and water tank, and can run for two hours. Shoppers who are enamored by the vacuum (many have given it affectionate nicknames) call it a “lifesaver” for parents and pet owners—going as far as saying you’ll “never have to clean again” if you own it. Even better? It’s $140 off on Amazon right now.

To buy: $160 (was $300); amazon.com

Customers even compare this model to the Roomba, saying they “can see absolutely no difference” between the two, and highly recommend the vacuum if you “don't want to spend an arm and a leg” on a pricier robot vacuum.

“Must have for mommas! Cinderella (as we named her) is magical,” one shopper wrote. “I have a 3-year-old and one about to crawl. There was no time to [upkeep] our hardwood floors, but I couldn't stand the dirt. I run her every night while kids take baths, [and] she does her thing. My floors haven't been this clean in three years.”

While the vacuum is made for hard floors, some shoppers say it works just fine on their carpeting too. “It doesn’t get stuck [and] transfers from ceramic tile floors to carpeted rooms very easily,” another customer noted.

Overall, Amazon shoppers agree that the iLife V5s Pro Robot Vacuum Mop is a huge time saver for anyone. As one put it: “Any time saved from cleaning is a blessing. If you are on the fence, do it—you deserve it!”