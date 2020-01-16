IKEA Is Launching a New Collection of Cleaning Products—and We Want It All 

Image zoom IKEA

This February, IKEA is launching a collection of cleaning tools and products, right on time for our spring cleaning routines. Inspired by time-tested cleaning methods, BORDSTAD features natural products with rustic charm. While the limited-edition collection may not last long, these are items you'll want to keep for years. Made from natural materials, these woven storage baskets, cedar blocks for your closet, and canvas wall organizers all look better and last longer than a closet full of plastic cleaning supplies. Here's a sneak peek at a few of our favorites from the upcoming BORDSTAD collection, which hits IKEA stores and IKEA.com in February.

RELATED: These Are the Best IKEA Products of All Time, According to Pro Organizers