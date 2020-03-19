How to Unclog a Drain (Without Resorting to Chemicals)

Image zoom adavino/Getty Images

Whether you're simply trying to choose more eco-friendly cleaning solutions or you just don't have any Drano at home, here's how to unclog a drain without using harsh chemicals. Dealing with a sluggish drain is one of those gross tasks that no one tells you that you’ll have to deal with as an adult. It’s up there with cleaning out the drain trap when you’re done with the dishes. But any apartment dweller or homeowner will tell you that a clogged drain is something that inevitably happens.

Rather than reach for a bottle of drain clearing chemicals—which are not only terrible for the environment but can damage your pipes or cause a clog to move further down—try this method. Before you call the pros, here's how to unclog a drain using supplies you likely already have at home.

How to Unclog a Drain

What You'll Need:

Plunger or hand plunger (not flanged)

Baking soda

White vinegar

Hand-operated drain snake

A bucket

An adjustable wrench

A rag

Follow These Steps:

Here are a few ways to work through a clogged drain, starting with the easiest method first.

1. Try plunging first. Remove the strainer or stopper and then fill the basin halfway with water and start plunging, gradually increasing the pressure to hopefully remove the clog. If you have a double sink, you’ll need to plug the other side in order to get enough pressure to clear the clogged drain.

2. If it made no difference, try pouring one cup of baking soda down the drain and then follow it up with one cup of white vinegar. Let that bubble and fizz away for at least a half hour, and then pour a kettle of boiling water directly down the drain.

3. If both of these easy techniques didn’t work, it’s time to try a more involved method. Try using a drain snake to remove the clog manually. It’s a tough metal wire that goes down the drain and grabs or dislodges the obstruction, hopefully letting you pull it out (follow the steps outlined here). Be careful when using a drain snake, especially if you have older pipes.

4. If the snake doesn’t remove the clog and you feel comfortable doing so, you might want to take the pipes under the sink apart and clean them. First, it's very important that you turn off the shutoff valves located under the sink before you start working. Look underneath the sink for the pipe that goes from the sink into the wall. Before you get started, take a picture (so you won’t forget where things go). Then place a bucket underneath the curved pipe (p-trap), unscrew the pipes using the adjustable wrench (turning counter-clockwise) if needed. Clean the pipe out and then reinstall it. Turn the shutoff valves back on, then run the water to make sure the pipes are tight and not leaking.

Note: If you’re still having drainage issues after all that, it’s time to call in a professional.

Dos and Don’ts for a Clean Drain