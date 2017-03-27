How to Remove Superglue From Your Hands and Clothing

Got some of the super sticky stuff on your fingertips or clothing? Don’t panic! Whip up this easy, DIY remover: Create a paste of equal parts coconut oil and baking soda says Melissa Maker, author of Clean My Space: The Secret to Cleaning Better, Faster, and Loving Your Home Every Day. (Have a loved one help you if your hands are out of commission). Then, apply the mixture to the skin, and let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes. Once time is up, gently rub your hands together to loosen the glue, and wash with a moisturizing soap. For bigger glue spills on skin, try treating the affected area with acetone for a few seconds, then gently wash off and scrape away the glue once it is softened. (Follow with a moisturizing cream, since acetone can be drying.) For fabrics, first scrape off whatever glue you can. On hardy materials (cotton, wool, twill), use a razor blade or knife. Then, after testing an inconspicuous area, saturate a white cloth with acetone (like Cutex 100 percent pure acetone, $9; amazon.com) and apply it directly to the stain, avoiding other parts of the fabric. Once the glue softens, scrape away any remaining bits and launder as usual. Don’t try this on delicate fabrics; leave that fix to the pros.