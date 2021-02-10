How to Make Homemade Cleaning Spray Out of Orange Peels

Just before the very end of the year, many Japanese people do a deep cleaning of their houses to welcome the New Year. This ritual, called oosouji, dates back to the eighth century Heian period, when it was known as susu harai. The deep cleaning was accompanied by placing pairs of pine branches, or kadomatsu, at the front gate. All of this was done in anticipation of a visit from Toshigamisama, the god of the new year, who, according to legend, would go from house to house on December 31 bestowing good fortune and giving everyone the gift of another year of life. When the house is clean and ready for the new year, a braided straw rope called a shimekazari is placed across the top of the entrance.

Oosouji is more than just cleaning and decluttering; it’s about letting go of unwanted things, bringing order to chaos, and welcoming the new year with a clean slate. Businesses practice oosouji too. It’s a chance to close up accounts, archive old files, and even resolve outstanding conflicts. Even schoolchildren perform oosouji by cleaning out their desks and backpacks.

In oosouji, there is a focus on minimalism, on cultivating a more pleasing environment with fewer things, but ones that have more meaning and significance. At our office, when we start making plans for December, the first thing we mark on the calendar is our cleaning day. On the last workday in December, everyone arrives in jeans and T-shirts, and we clean the office from top to bottom. It feels so good to clean with everyone working together, knowing that once we’ve finished, we’ve also finished our work for the year.