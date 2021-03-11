10 Ways to Make Cleaning More Fun (Yes, Really)

For some, cleaning can prove cathartic (decluttering a physical space can do wonders when it comes to decluttering the mind). For many others, it's just another set of line items on what already feels like a never-ending to-do list, compounding as the time goes by and tasks stack up.

That pile of dishes in the sink and laundry in the bedroom? They aren't going to wash themselves. Or maybe it's a special project you've been putting off for months? Unless you're lucky enough to have help, there's often no way to get around it, but with some creativity and help from technology, there are ways to make cleaning feel less like a chore. Whether you're looking to tap in (your loved ones will thank you) or tune out (we've got just the podcast), speed up (dance party, anyone?) or slow down (there's nothing like a good audio book to soothe the soul), read on as we share some of our favorite ideas for making the most of your next cleaning session. You may even learn something new along the way.