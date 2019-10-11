4 Low-Effort Ways to Keep Your Shower Cleaner

If you want to keep the mildew and grout grime at bay, your best bet is to squeegee the walls and glass doors after every single shower. Mildew thrives in a damp environment, so wicking water off the walls will help prevent its spread. Instead of spending hours scrubbing grime and water deposits later, devote 30 seconds to squeegeeing after each shower.

Plus, this minimalist squeegee with a bamboo handle makes this daily task feel like less of a chore.

To buy: $10, amazon.com.