How to Improve Air Quality in Your Home

The first step is to remove anything from your home that is causing your indoor air quality to degrade, says Peter Mann, founder and CEO of Oransi, a North Carolina–based air purification company. This may or may not be easy. For example, if you have cleaning supplies, paint, or other chemicals in the house, simply move them to the garage and out of your main living area.

It gets more challenging when the source of air pollution is your pet, however. A family member who’s ill can be another source of air pollution that’s not possible to remove, Mann adds.