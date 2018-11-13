How to Clean Your Room in 30 Minutes Flat

Probably the biggest offender in a messy room are the clothes stacked high on chairs and strewn across the floor. Begin by grabbing all dirty clothes and placing them in the hamper. Skip sorting clothes or unrolling socks—you can take care of that when it's laundry time.

Next, pick up any clean clothing. If there isn’t a significant amount, consider quickly folding or hanging the remaining items. Otherwise, make a stack of like items (shirts, pants, sweaters, and so on) and lay them flat upon one another. Fold each pile of items as you would normally, but into a bundle. Place these bundles of clothing neatly into a basket to be properly folded and put away when you have more time.