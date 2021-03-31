How to Clean Water Stains From Fabric, Walls, and Carpet

Sometimes, cleaning your walls can feel like a catch-22. While nobody wants to live somewhere that’s covered in dust, dirt, or soot from your candles, cleaning your walls the wrong way can leave them looking streaky or covered in unsightly stains. Plus, large water stains from a leak or storm should be cleaned quickly to prevent permanent damage or mold.

Don’t panic: There are a few things you can do to get your walls back in tip-top shape.

“Removing water stains from walls is a bit trickier, but if you do it properly, you can remove them quick and easily,” says Dean Davies, a cleaning consultant for U.K.-based Fantastic Cleaners.

Before you break out your cleaning supplies, Davies recommends inspecting your walls to make sure there are no leaks. (After all, nobody wants to clean up the same mess over and over again.) From there, he recommends using the simplest method first: Soap and fresh water.

“Pour warm water into a bowl or container and mix a few drops of dishwashing liquid,” he says. “[Dab] a dry cloth into the solution, trying not to soak it, and gently rub the stain. Wait a few minutes to see if the stain is gone or faded, and repeat the process if needed.”

If you need to add some extra oomph to your water stain clean-up, Davies recommends using a cleaning eraser. But if that doesn’t work? You might want to enlist some bleach.

“Mix one cup of bleach with three cups of water into a large container or a bucket,” he says. “If you are dealing with a larger stain, increase the bleach and water solution, but always stick to one part of bleach for three parts of water.”

He recommends using a sponge to apply the solution to the wall to help scrub away any mold. After allowing the bleach-water mixture to sit on the wall for 30 minutes, dry any remaining solution using a paper towel or another dry sponge. Just don’t forget to put on some rubber gloves before you get scrubbing!