How to Clean Up the 5 Most Annoying Kid Messes

Your kids have had a marathon session of snake rolling and "cookie" cutting, and now there are tiny pellets scattered on the floor or, worse, embedded in your carpet fibers. Don't try to wipe it up. "Sweeping or wiping pieces while they are still pliable just leaves play dough smeared on the floor," says Becky Rapinchuk, author of The Organically Clean Home and founder of the blog Clean Mama. Use a larger blob to pick up the smaller ones on the table. Pick up any large pieces on the floor (don't smush a big blob into them; you might just grab dust or hair). Let the small pieces dry out for an hour or two, then sweep, vacuum, or wipe up with a dry paper towel. For bits stuck in a rug: Let them dry, then pick or scrape up with a credit card, says Rapinchuk. You can also use a stiff brush to loosen any stubborn bits, says Carolyn Childers, chief home officer for Handy.com. If the play dough has left a colored stain, dampen a white cloth or paper towel with rubbing alcohol and blot, says Childers. You can also blot with dish soap and cold water.