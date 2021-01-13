How to Clean a Popcorn Ceiling (Because It's a Dust Magnet)

If your home was built between 1950 and 1980, there's a good chance it features at least one popcorn ceiling. During that time, popcorn ceilings became a popular alternative to smooth skim-coated plaster ceilings because the textured material could be quickly and easily sprayed on, it hides imperfections, and it acts as a sound buffer. Fast forward a few decades, and many now consider popcorn ceilings a huge cleaning challenge. As anyone who has a textured ceiling in their home's hallway or basement likely already knows, the many nooks and crevices act as serious dust magnets. Don't fret, here's how to clean a popcorn ceiling and remove dust the easy way—plus a more advanced cleaning method for stains.