How to Clean Enameled Cast Iron Cookware—Plus the Trick for Removing Burnt-On Stains
Make your Le Creuset cookware look brand new.
Enameled cast iron cookware, such as the popular pans and Dutch ovens created by French cookware brand Le Creuset, stands the test of time. These pieces are as durable and timeless as cast iron, but the enamel coating makes them non-stick and easier to clean—not to mention, opens up a rainbow of color options. No matter if you inherited enameled cast iron cookware as a family heirloom or just bought a brand-new set for yourself, learning how to clean and care for this cookware will help it last for decades. While most enameled cast iron cookware is technically dishwasher-safe, if you want it to last for as long as possible, hand-washing is best. Here's the easiest way to clean Le Creuset cookware, as well as a fail-proof trick for scrubbing away burnt-on stains.
What You'll Need:
- Dish soap
- Scrubber sponge
- Silicone pan scraper
- Dish towel
- Baking soda
How to Clean Enameled Cast Iron:
- First, let the pan cool down completely. If you put a hot enamel pan in cold water, the dramatic change in temperature can cause thermal shock and crack the enamel.
- Once cool, wash the pan with warm water and dish soap, using a scrubber sponge. Don't use a metal sponge or steel wool, because they can scratch the surface.
- To remove any stuck-on food, grab a silicone pan scraper, which won’t harm the enamel. You can also soak the pan in warm soapy water before scrubbing if you have a really big mess.
- Rinse and dry the pan thoroughly before putting it away.
- To remove stubborn stains: In a small bowl, mix baking soda with water to form a thick paste. Apply the paste to the pan with a soft sponge and rub in a circular motion. This mix is mildly abrasive, so it will remove the stains, but without harming the enamel. Once the stains disappear, rinse the pan and dry thoroughly. Ta-da! The pan should look brand-new.