How to Clean Enameled Cast Iron Cookware—Plus the Trick for Removing Burnt-On Stains

Enameled cast iron cookware, such as the popular pans and Dutch ovens created by French cookware brand Le Creuset, stands the test of time. These pieces are as durable and timeless as cast iron, but the enamel coating makes them non-stick and easier to clean—not to mention, opens up a rainbow of color options. No matter if you inherited enameled cast iron cookware as a family heirloom or just bought a brand-new set for yourself, learning how to clean and care for this cookware will help it last for decades. While most enameled cast iron cookware is technically dishwasher-safe, if you want it to last for as long as possible, hand-washing is best. Here's the easiest way to clean Le Creuset cookware, as well as a fail-proof trick for scrubbing away burnt-on stains.