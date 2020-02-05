Image zoom Getty Images

Chalk it up to the excitement of having my own money for the first time, but when I was a kid, I loved cleaning all of the coins collected in my piggy bank before cashing them in at the real bank. While there was little purpose in cleaning the coins I was about to hand over to the bank teller, the dramatic transformation of watching dingy, grime-covered coins come out sparkling clean was oddly satisfying. If, like 6-year-old me, your kids are curious about how to clean coins, follow the simple steps below to get dull coins sparkling using a slightly acidic solution that will eat away at the brown oxidation on the coins. Bonus: Those freshly cleaned pennies will be perfect candidates for pressed penny souvenir machines.

However, if you're a novice coin collector wondering the right way to clean old coins, you might want to rethink. According to many serious coin collectors, cleaning the coins may actually cause them to depreciate in value. Using chemical cleaners or scrubbing the coins could leav​​e scratches and marks that will be easy for a skilled appraiser to pick up on. If you're a serious coin collector, there are professional services you can hire to clean coins in a way that won't diminish the coins' value. That being said, if you're collecting just for fun and with no intention of one day selling or trading your coins, the steps below will get old coins gleaming.

What You'll Need:

Salt

White vinegar (or fresh lemon juice)

Shallow plastic container

Cloth or paper towel

Baking soda (optional)

Toothbrush (optional)

Dishwashing liquid (optional)

Follow These Steps: