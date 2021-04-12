How to Clean Canvas Patio Furniture and Pillows so They Look Brand New

The weather was finally nice enough to enjoy a relaxing afternoon on the patio, but then I took a look at the fabric cushions on my furniture. They were dusty, dingy, and had some muddy paw prints and the droppings of errant birds. Luckily for me, cleanup required just a few supplies, a bit of elbow grease, and a breeze to dry the fabric before I could settle down for a glass of iced tea and a good book. Follow these steps to clean your canvas patio furniture and pillows so they're ready for the relaxing warm-weather evenings ahead.