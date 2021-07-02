A Guide to Picking the Perfect Vacuum Cleaner

The Power Player

About you: You like horsepower. There's something about the thrum of an engine, that deep vroom vroom and sense of harnessing raw energy that speaks to you. You want equipment that performs and looks good doing it. You don't care for workers that just phone it in; you prefer the assertiveness and certainty of masters of their jobs that won't waste your time.

About your perfect vacuum: If you want unfiltered power and filtered air, there's a reason the Dyson Ball Animal 2 is legendary. It is so strong I can't even use mine on my low-pile dining room rug or entryway scatters because it'll pick them right up. But with the amount of dust and allergens that show up in the bin and the promise of non-fading, powerful suction forevermore, you'll find you'll forgive this high-performance, practically self-propelling vacuum pretty much anything. After all, it's not its fault it doesn't know its own strength, right?

Pro-Tip: Upright vacuums typically offer 100 air watts—a unit of measure that reveals vacuum cleaner efficacy via ratio of output and input—of suction. However, the Dyson Ball Animal 2 provides a whopping 270 AW of suction, which is why it's our top pick for this category.