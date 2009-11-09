Q. How do I remove soot stains on a brick fireplace?

Tracy Dressen

Lakeville, Minnesota

A. Because of the porous nature of bricks, they soak up soot like a sponge. If you have the right cleaner and a bit of time, however, you can get rid of the buildup without having to call in a professional. Ashley Eldridge, director of education for the Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA), offers these cleaning instructions:

Fill a spray bottle with water and spray the brick until it is saturated. Then scrub with a natural bristle brush to loosen the stain. Next, spray the brick again using a specialized cleaner like Rutland Brick & Stone Cleaner for Fireplace ($20, elitedeals.com). Scrub again with the brush. Repeat the entire process until the stain is gone. Then blot any remaining liquid with a cloth. (Note: To make sure you don’t alter the appearance of the bricks, test a concealed area first.)

Keep the bricks clean by figuring out what is causing the smoke to escape into your home and not out of the chimney. (Examples could be a damper that isn’t fully opened or a fire that is too large for your fireplace.) Head to csia.org to look for symptoms under “Homeowner Resources” or to find a professional chimney inspector. ―Kristin Appenbrink

Ask a Question

Got a practical dilemma? Submit your question.

Your submission to RealSimple.com, including contact information, gives us the right to modify, use, distribute, reproduce, publish and display the submission indefinitely in all media, means, and forms without any payment to you. You hereby represent that you haven't copied the content from a book, magazine, newspaper, or other commercial source. Your submission to RealSimple.com, and your use of the website are subject to Real Simple's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.