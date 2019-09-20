How to De-Stink Smelly Sneakers

If you have a go-to pair of running shoes or some comfy sneakers you sport day after day, there's a good chance your favorite footwear will start to smell. The combination of sweat and heat in a confined space makes it the ideal environment for bacteria to grow—yuck! To freshen up your footwear, start with the pro-approved method below for how to clean smelly sneakers, then follow the tips to keep them smelling fresh for longer. Armed with this advice, you can avoid the embarrassing odor—and spare yourself the side-eye from your workout buddies.

How to Clean Smelly Sneakers

What You'll Need:

Detergent

White vinegar

Follow These Steps:

1. If the shoes are machine washable, launder them in warm water with a small amount of detergent and a cup of white vinegar, says Katie Berry, author of 30 Days to a Clean and Organized House. (Don't add fabric softener, as it could harm the shoes' moisture-wicking abilities.)

2. After the wash, place the shoes in the sun to dry. Never put sneakers in the dryer, as it could damage the adhesive.

How to Prevent Smelly Shoes in the First Place