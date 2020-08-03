Every Pet Owner Needs This Carpet-Cleaning Tool With Over 4,000 Five-Star Reviews

If you own a pet, maintaining a spotless home can be tricky. From hair clumps to unidentifiable stains spewed across the floor, cleaning up after a dog or cat can easily become a nuisance. But thanks to the recommendation of over 4,000 Amazon reviewers, the job doesn’t have to be a hassle—they’ve deemed the Hoover PowerDash Pet Carpet Cleaner a five-star product for pet parents.
The compact and easy-to-use cleaning tool is a godsend if you have a pet who loves to bring the outdoors inside. The antimicrobial brush roll can make even the lightest colored carpets look completely refreshed. Plus, the heatforce power ensures an ultra-fast dry, so you won’t be left cleaning up for long periods of time. Because the clean water and dirty water are separated in the dual-tank system, the cleaner is also very simple to fill, empty, and rinse whenever needed.
Earning the number one spot on Amazon’s best-selling carpet and upholstery machines list, it’s no wonder the cleaner has garnered endless praise from pet owners calling it “the best quarantine purchase ever,” and a “lightweight machine that produces heavy-duty results.”
“We have two little dachshunds that don't always make it outside in time [to pee], but the carpet is so clean now you would never know the pups were there!” wrote one shopper. “So if you are wavering between this and a bigger, more expensive machine because you think that will work better because of the price, waver no more. This little Hoover works just as well, if not better.”
“I have a Doberman with a sensitive stomach and impeccable aim for my white area rug,” said another. “As much fun as endlessly spot cleaning the rug is, it was time for a deeper clean. I had read good reviews about this and decided that the time was right. I’m really pleased with how easy it was to assemble and how simple it is to use. Hold the trigger down to spray the water and cleaning solution and release it to suck the water up. So simple and effective.”
If you’ve been searching for more efficient ways to clean up after your furry friend, there’s no better time to snatch up your own Hoover carpet cleaner—the machine is currently on sale on Amazon.