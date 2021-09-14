This Amazon Find With 2,000 Five-Star Ratings Is the Secret to Deep Cleaning Stains Without Scrubbing
Living with pets, kids, and heck, even fellow grownups means there's going to be some messes that require more than a quick spritz. But no one has time to scrub, soak, and repeatedly wash soiled surfaces until they look new again, which is why droves of shoppers love this powerful, time-saving cleaner.
Hoover's portable PowerDash Go spot remover is the "perfect little spot cleaner" to have on hand, especially if you have pets around, according to droves of Amazon shoppers. The lightweight gadget, which is currently on sale, has racked up thousands of praise-filled reviews from shoppers. And while it's especially loved by cat and dog owners, owners say it can extract all kinds of stains and smells from rugs, upholstery, and more in just a few minutes.
The PowerDash Go is one of Amazon's best-selling carpet cleaners overall, beating out thousands of tools and solutions available at the retailer. Owners love it for tackling smelly spots from pets, food, and dirt on upholstered furniture, car interiors, stairs, rugs, and mattresses. It can even eliminate wine spots and the smell of smoke.
The small cleaner features two tanks: one for the deodorizing cleaning solution and one to hold everything that it collects. In one motion, the hose sprays the stain remover onto the soiled area while the various attachments that are included draw out the mess. The machine deposits the dirt, grime, and waste in the large clear tank at the front, allowing users to see it suck up the mess as they use it.
Beyond its strong suction and functionality, the cleaner has earned high ratings from shoppers for its small size that makes it easy to carry around the house and bring to the car. Owners love that it works fast, too, saying it takes just a few minutes to get out spots that have been around for a while.
"When I originally purchased this, it was to clean the upholstery in my husband's car," one reviewer wrote. "The seats were covered in dirt and grime accumulated over decades. After a few minutes, the fabric looked almost new. After such a resounding success, I soon started cleaning everything I could find. Thus far, I haven't been disappointed!"
"Cleaning is the last thing I want to do, but with a house full of dogs, cats, and a baby on the way, staying on top of the day-to-day messes is so important," another reviewer wrote. "I love the Hoover PowerDash because it is so compact, but so powerful for cleaning up messes from my petting zoo and life in general. It's so lightweight and compact that it makes me want to clean! This pregnant chick doesn't have to lug around the big carpet cleaner for those small (and large) messes."
The brand's larger upright PowerDash carpet cleaner is also a hit with Amazon reviewers, racking up over 36,000 five-star ratings. It's ideal for those who want to tackle larger areas, but if you want something that's light, portable, and easy to store, this smaller (on-sale!) option is the way to go.