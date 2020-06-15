This Versatile Power Scrubber Will Cut Your Cleaning Time in Half

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Buckling down and scrubbing all those pesky, hard-to-clean surfaces in your home may be a headache, but there are handy cleaning tools out there to make the process go swifter. If you own multiple gadgets for tackling each surface in your home, it might be time to swap them for a single tool that can do it all, like the Homitt Electric Spin Scrubber.

The versatile tool has amassed over 1,300 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who have named it a “game changer” and “life saver” on everything from kitchen floor grout to dirty shower doors. With four interchangeable brush heads, the power scrubber is designed to speed up cleaning time on multiple surfaces. The extra-wide flat brush head can handle large surfaces, including big patios and outdoor pools, while the smaller flat brush head is great for stovetops and grills. Swap for the round bristle head to make your bathtub, sink, or toilet grime-free before switching to the corner scrubber head for all those hard-to-reach tight spaces.

Image zoom amazon.com

Built to take all the elbow grease out of your hands, the power scrubber can tilt and conform to any surface through the click of a button. With its 21-inch extendable handle, you’ll no longer have to bend, reach, or angle your body in uncomfortable positions to get the job done, and that’s a major reason why so many people have left glowing reviews. Plus, the bristles are soft enough to keep surfaces scratch-free, but tough enough to tackle the trickiest dirt, dust, and grime (and even stains from hair dye). Many reviewers claim this tool has cut their cleaning time in half with minimal effort.

“I used this power scrubber to clean the grout on our ceramic tile floor in the bathroom, and it is now immaculate,” wrote one shopper. “It is very sturdy and easy to handle, even for someone like me with arthritic hands. I'm very glad I purchased this item and would recommend it to others with no hesitation.”

Another wrote, “I had no idea how dirty my tub was until the scrubber began taking off the grime I had been missing from doing it by hand over the years. The different brushes got in all the crevices and curves of the tub with ease. No bending, no elbow grease, it's a wonderful tool.”