Amazon Customers 'Can't Believe' How Much Lint This $8 Vacuum Attachment Kit Removes from Their Dryers
Regardless of how thoroughly you clean your dryer lint screen, debris is bound to get left behind. To help clean the lint buildup in hard-to-reach areas of their dryers, thousands of Amazon shoppers are using a clever vacuum attachment kit.
The Holikme vacuum attachment kit consists of three parts: a long plastic hose, a Holikme adapter, and a vacuum hose adapter. To use it, simply connect the three pieces and attach them to your vacuum cleaner hose. The attachment is suitable for most vacuum cleaners, and Amazon customers confirm that it works well with vacuum models from popular brands like Bissell and Dyson. The kit also comes with a flexible lint brush for even deeper cleaning.
To buy: $8 (was $20); amazon.com.
More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given the attachment kit a five-star rating. Customers were surprised at how much buildup the tools cleared—not only inside of their dryers, but also in the dryer vents outside of their homes.
"I could not believe the amount of lint that I was able to vacuum out of the filter area, even though I conscientiously clean the filter every time I dry a load of laundry," one customer wrote. "The attachment works great and was able to access the lower area of the filter space that I didn't even know was there. It also worked well on cleaning the vent on the outside of our house."
In addition to keeping your clothes fresh and lint-free, regularly cleaning all of the nooks and crannies in your dryer can help prevent fires, according to the U.S. Fire Administration (USFA). In fact, the USFA claims that failure to clean dryers is the leading cause of home dryer fires.
The vacuum attachment kit comes in three colors listed at different price points, and right now the blue attachment is on sale. It's normally listed at $20, but it's currently 60 percent off, lowering the price to just $8 while the deal lasts. Don't hesitate to get in on the savings and keep your home safe. Shop the kit on Amazon today.