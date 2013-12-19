7 Holiday Cleanup Helpers
Bona Hardwood Floor Care System
After a few months of high heels running back and forth, those scuffed floorboards are in need of some extra TLC. The ultimate wood cleaning system to the rescue, which contains hardwood floor cleaner spray, polish. mop with long-reach telescoping handle, microfiber dusting pads, and more.
To buy: $60, target.com.
Featured January 2014
Goo Gone
For trees that shed more than just needles (you know, like sap on your hardwood floors), use this multi-tasking miracle worker that quickly relieves sticky messes. Bonus points for its fresh citrus scent.
To buy: $6, walgreens.com.
OxiClean Laundry Stain Remover
Done eating, drinking, and being merry? (Perhaps, a little too merry.) Whip your tablecloth back into fine shape by spraying this color safe and chlorine-free pre-treater on linens that have been stained by red wine, chocolate and more.
To buy: $6, soap.com.
Krud Kutter
Guest traffic–while lovely during the season–can turn any room of your home your into a major mess. From stovetop grease to fireplace soot, revive those trouble spots with this non-toxic spray, which acts as a powerful disinfectant and odor-eliminator.
To buy: $7, amazon.com.
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Bath Scrubber
If you can’t recruit the kids to help with cleaning, at least rely on Mr. Clean. This extra-large scrubber, which was designed to reach deep, dirty corners, has the impressive power of tackling soap scum and grime in no time.
To buy: $7, walmart.com.
Seventh Generation Wood Cleaner
After countless days of entertaining, it’s time to give those hard-working wood pieces (dining room table, coffee table) back their shine. This pleasantly scented, eco-friendly cleanser is safe on both treated wood and non-porous surfaces.
To buy: $5, drugstore.com.
Mrs. Meyers Clean Day Surface Scrub
Want a cleaner that smells divine? This scented powder (choose from basil, lavender, lemon verbena, or geranium) tackles oil stains and baked-on food residue that stuck around after the holidays. Use on pots, pans, tiles, and stainless steel as well.
To buy: $5, mrsmeyers.com.
