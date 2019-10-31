Here's Everything You'll Need for Holiday Cleaning

Image zoom worldmarket.com

The holidays are a messy time—and not just because you're trying to sidestep heated political debate and family drama at the dinner table. Hosting overnight guests, cooking a big meal, baking dozens of cookies, and drinking red wine on white sofas are all bound to create some degree of mess in your home. To keep your house as clean as possible during this busy time (without stressing too much about the inevitable untidiness), stock up now on these cleaning tools and supplies. The next time someone drops sweet potatoes on your living room rug or you bake macaroni and cheese onto your favorite pan, you'll be glad you invested in these holiday cleaning must-haves.

