7 High-Touch Surfaces You May Be Forgetting to Clean

During COVID-19 (and, really, all the time) the bathroom is one of the most important rooms to clean properly to prevent the spread of disease. And while the faucet, countertop, and doorknob all likely land on our to-disinfect list, there's one small thing it's all too easy to forget: the toilet handle.

The easiest way to clean it is with a disinfecting wipe. All out of wipes? Spray the handle with a disinfecting product, let sit for the recommended amount of time, then dry with a paper towel.