Can You Clean a HEPA Filter? Here’s What Experts Have to Say

If you see visible buildup of dust or particles on a HEPA filter (it may look gray or dirty) or observe reduced airflow through your portable air purifier, you may assume that’s an indication the HEPA filter needs cleaning. However, experts say HEPA filters should always be replaced rather than cleaned.

“You cannot clean a HEPA filter by using something like a vacuum because the particles are trapped not only on the surface of the filter, but also deep inside the media,” Bloemer says. Don’t even think about running it under your sink, either—liquids like water and soap will destroy the filter media, he adds.

When you’re seeing buildup on a HEPA filter, that’s all the captured particles, which can range from particles generated from combustion (think car exhaust, gas stoves, and candles) to mold spores and animal dander, says Ted Myatt, ScD, senior scientist at Environmental Health & Engineering. These particles can be generated indoors or outdoors and migrated through open windows, wall joints, or cracks. It may sound counterintuitive, but on one level, a HEPA filter may work better when it has a thin, caked-on layer of collected particles—but at some point, air will have a hard time getting through the filter, Myatt says, which means the filter needs to be replaced.

The one exception to replacing a HEPA filter when it’s dirty is if you have an air system that has a prefilter in front of the HEPA filter, Negron says. This prefilter will capture some of the larger dust and particles, and some of these prefilters are washable to enable you to remove the dust and debris they collect—note that this is not the actual HEPA filter, though. Again, experts agree that HEPA filters should always be replaced when dirty, not cleaned.