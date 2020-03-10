You're Probably Making These 7 Hand-Washing Mistakes—Here's What to Do Instead

Image zoom Getty Images

This cold and flu season, amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, there's been one message we've heard time and again: Wash your hands! But if you don't know how to wash your hands the right way or aren't diligent about your technique (have you really been singing the entire "Happy Birthday" song twice?), your hands might not be as clean as you think. But don't worry, it's not too late to refresh your hand-washing skills. For starters, make sure you're not making any of the common hand-washing mistakes below, then consult our hand-washing guide and check out the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) tips. Take the time to properly wash your hands every single time and you can make sure your hands are germ-free and avoid spreading disease.

While washing your hands with soap and water is better than using hand sanitizer, for those times when you're on the go and simply can't get to a sink, here's how to mix up your own DIY hand sanitizer.