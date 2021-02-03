5 Gross Yet Satisfying Cleaning Tasks Going Viral on TikTok

We never suspected that grout cleaning would one day climb to TikTok fame, but 2.7 million views speak for themselves. The appeal here is the transformation. The TikToker covers dingy grout lines with store-bought toilet bowl cleaner, lets it sit five minutes, then scrubs with a toothbrush. The grout, which was brown five minutes earlier, is now bright white.

Does this really work? Many toilet bowl cleaners contain powerful chemicals, including bleach, which will quickly clean and brighten even the dingiest grout. However, because grout is porous, the chemicals may corrode the grout over time. Also, be careful if you have colorful tile, as the bleach may cause discoloration.

