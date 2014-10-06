7 Green Cleaning Solutions

By Jessica Fecteau With Chelsea Renaud
Updated October 10, 2014
thelaundress.com
Though there is still not much regulation over “green” and “organic” cleaners, these formulas cut (through) the mustard and help keep your home in top form.
Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Bring the forest smell indoors with this cypress- and fir-scented biodegradable formula that tackles toilet stains without giving off any toxic odor.

To buy: $5, officedepot.com.

Window Cleaner

Leave your glass gleaming for days, using this streak-free, coconut-based solution with a fresh lemon scent.

To buy: $4.50, vitaminshoppe.com.

Calm Laundry Detergent

This super-concentrated detergent lives in a flexible plastic pouch for quick dispensing and easy storage, while lavender essential oils leave a calming aroma on your clothes and linens.

To buy: $13 for 50 loads, puretergent.com.

Smarty Dish Plus

Take the nasty stuff out of your dishwashing detergent and drop one of these packets into your machine instead. With only the basic ingredients, debris-free dishes are just a cycle away.

To buy: $7 for 24 packs, target.com.

Countertop Spray

Pretty enough to sit out on the counter and powerful enough to vanish unwanted kitchen odors, this spray uses vegetable protein extract to get the job done. Find your favorite scent from the 10 noteworthy options.

To buy: $9, caldrea.com.

Pure Castile Liquid Soap

You won’t have to think twice about cleaning nearly any surface (even your body!) with this soap. The peppermint oil will help you re-energize to tackle the next task.

To buy:  $11, soap.com.

The Laundress Stain Solution

Whether your stain appeared a week ago or you just spilled red wine on your white blouse, this unscented formula can handle mishaps both old and new. It works on both colors and whites with just a drop.

To buy: $18 for 16 fluid ounces, amazon.com.

