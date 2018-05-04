This Germ-Destroying Gadget Is the Perfect Present for All of Your Neatnik Friends

Image zoom PhoneSoap

For the friend or family member who loves nothing more than spending a long weekend tidying up their home, always keeps a stash of hand sanitizer in their purse, and is a fount of stain-removal wisdom (no judgment here if this "friend" actually describes you), then we've found the perfect present for them. Introducing, the PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer ($80; amazon.com), a gadget designed to zap germs on phone touchscreens.

If you've ever attempted to de-germ your smartphone, then you already know how precarious the process can be. Spritzing the surface with liquid cleaners seems dangerous—if even a little bit leaks into the crevices, it could spell disaster. And while a microfiber cloth or a tech-sanitizing wipe is the safest method, it may leave you wondering whether germs are still lurking on the screen. When you want to skip the sprays but also want reassurance that your phone is officially germ-free, that's where the PhoneSoap comes in.

Here's how it works: Similar to a tiny tanning bed for your smartphone, you simply place the device inside, close the lid, and the ultraviolet lights do all of the sanitizing for you. An exterior light will turn on to alert you when your device is fully cleaned and charged (the entire process takes about 10 to 15 minutes). The hardest part is just putting down your phone for 15 minutes—the gadget does the rest of the work for you.

Priced at $80, PhoneSoap is meant for those who are serious about sanitization. Sound like someone you know? This disinfecting device is the present they never knew they needed.