6 Genius Inventions That Make Cleaning Much Easier

Whether you live in a high-rise apartment or a single-story house, cleaning out the litter box is a dreadful chore. This is largely because it’s super smelly and very involved; you’ve got to scoop, bag, and then take Fluffy’s excrement all the way to the trash bin outdoors. The Litter Champ Odor-Free Cat Litter Trash Can makes keeping up with the litter box way easier (and less stinky) by allowing you to dump urine and feces in a triple-sealed bin that’s kept right next to the litter box. When the four-gallon bin is full, remove the bag and throw it out. It's also more eco-friendly, because you won't have to refill the trash bags for about 10 weeks.

To buy: $23, amazon.com.