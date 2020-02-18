This “Ugly Tool” Is the Only Thing That Completely Rids My Home of Dog Hair

While beauty is in the eye of the beholder, there is arguably nothing aesthetically pleasing about the Fur-Zoff pet hair remover. Resembling a dried-out sponge, the product bills itself as “the ugly duckling in your cleaning cabinet,” which is an accurate description. Based on appearances, I was skeptical—but after doing my research and filtering through the abundant positive reviews on Amazon (nearly 2,000, to be exact), I decided to give it a go. At only $11, I didn’t have much to lose.

Two years ago, my boyfriend and I adopted an adorable husky bulldog mix, and while her fur is certainly stunning, it quickly became less so when it started to cover our couches, clothing, car seats, carpets, and more. We purchased a Roomba for our carpets, a handheld vacuum for our furniture, and too many lint rollers to count, but her fur prevailed. In our recent apartment move, we decided to splurge on a new couch and rug. So in an effort to preserve our investments for as long as possible, I researched budget-friendly fur removers that would actually remove our pup’s fluff.

Spoiler: I am now a proud owner of the Fur-Zoff pet hair remover. Made of 90 percent recycled foamed glass, the small hand-held product feels like a coarse stone, but it magically removes virtually all my pup’s fur from our home—which is not an easy feat. I simply rub it over my couch and rug each night, and it sweeps up every last bit of hair, clinging to the Fur-Zoff’s surface, which I then throw in the trash.

I love that it’s lightweight, easily transportable, and doesn’t require any outlets, batteries, refills, or excess storage space. But mostly, I just love that it’s cost-efficient and actually gets the job done. And while I don’t suggest displaying the Fur-Zoff on your mantel, I absolutely suggest owning one if you’d like to say goodbye to stubborn pet hair once and fur all (sorry, I had to).

To buy: $11; amazon.com