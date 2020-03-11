This Cleaning Kit Has Everything You Need to Make Non-Toxic Disinfectant at Home

Image zoom forceofnatureclean.com

Disinfectant sprays and wipes are household cleaning essentials that are always good to have on hand. But with the current Coronavirus outbreak, people are bulk-buying home cleaning products until the shelves (and online inventories) are completely wiped out—and stores that still have disinfectants in stock are limiting the amount you can buy. That’s why so many shoppers are going crazy for this DIY disinfectant kit from Force of Nature.

The kit comes with everything you need to make your own multi-purpose cleaner at home—using just three ingredients! It boasts a five-star rating across more than 1,000 customer reviews, and the brand claims that its sales have quadrupled ever since the demand for disinfectants grew due to Coronavirus.

RELATED: 7 Incredibly Germy Things You Need to Disinfect in Your Home ASAP

Shoppers are raving about how they can use the natural cleaning solution on all types of surfaces. Since the formula doesn’t contain any harmful chemicals, added fragrances, or even preservatives, it’s safe for use around kids and pets when used properly. “Now that we are in full-on cold and flu season, I have been using my Force of Nature cleaning spray throughout the house (doors, doorknobs, sinks, faucets, toilet area, you get the idea…) and I definitely feel confident that our home is properly sanitized,” wrote one reviewer. “I also used it on the interior surfaces of our car with the same outcome.”

Here’s how it works: Force of Nature’s appliance uses electricity to turn salt, vinegar, and tap water into a disinfecting cleaning solution that you can make and use right at home. When you combine it all in the electrolyzer, it starts fizzing and turns into electrolyzed water (aka hypochlorous acid and sodium hydroxide, which are disinfectants). It kills 99.9 percent of germs, so you can clean confidently and worry less about what’s lurking on your surfaces. To properly disinfect and sanitize, be sure to spray the product until the surface you’re cleaning is wet, then let it sit for 10 minutes before wiping it or allowing it to air dry.

Each starter kit comes with an electrolyzer appliance, a power cord, a spray bottle, and five capsules, which produce two weeks worth each of disinfectant. The base has a color-coded light ring to help you keep track of when it’s time to use a new capsule, and each batch should be used within two weeks for maximum efficiency.

Plenty of reviewers say they’ve used Force of Nature’s kit for all of their cleaning needs since it can replace typical disinfectants, glass cleaners, deodorizers, and more. “I love that it’s safe and natural. We currently use it to mop floors, deodorize, clean bathrooms, [disinfect] water bottles, etc,” wrote a shopper. “The possibilities are truly endless.”

Plus, it’s a more eco-friendly alternative to cleaning products that come in single-use plastic bottles, which are super wasteful. Since Force of Nature uses reusable bottles (with recyclable capsules!) the brand says it has eliminated over 1.5 million single-use plastic bottles to date. That means you can make your own disinfectant at home and help out the environment with this cleaning kit!

To buy: $90, forceofnatureclean.com.