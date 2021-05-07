Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This Best-Selling Carpet Cleaner
Having beautiful carpet or rugs in your home is great from a design perspective, but it can be stressful from a cleaning standpoint. They both need to be taken care of carefully and fairly often, and there’s always the threat of spills. So what do you do when the inevitable stain happens? Find the right cleaning solution, of course. The Folex Carpet Spot Remover has thousands of Amazon customers raving about its powerful cleaning properties that they say have saved their rugs and carpets. For just $12, shoppers say it’s unbeatable.
There’s truly nothing worse than putting your hard earned money into home decor, only to have it covered in spots. This spray cleaner removes those worries, and has the power to clean even the toughest stains. And the best part of all? It requires no rinsing or vacuuming after you’re done. Often applying a stain remover means that you’ll have to wash it or vacuum it off later, but that’s not the case here.
All you have to do is spray the solution directly onto the stain, spread it gently with your fingers, blot the area with an absorbent cloth, and let the cleaner work its magic. Once it dries, it should be basically good as new. And don’t worry, even though there’s no rinsing or vacuuming after the fact, there won’t be any sticky residue left over. Most importantly, it shouldn’t damage the color or style of your rugs or carpet, because the formula is designed to clean colorfast fabric safely and quickly—just be sure to do a spot test on your fabric before you use it.
To buy: $12 (was $16); amazon.com.
The Folex cleaner is effective for pet accidents, red wine, coffee, blood, grease, rust, food, makeup, dirt, grime, and even old stains. With traditional cleaning solutions, you can’t always guarantee that they’ll target all of the stains mentioned. And you can use it on upholstery and clothing, too.
With over 24,000 five-star reviews, it’s no secret that customers are extremely happy with the affordable cleaning spray. Many note that they’re fans of the solution because, unlike most cleaners, it doesn’t leave a strong scent behind. “If you have kids, this is a must-have,” one shared. “It works very well on furniture and carpet, effortlessly removing the stain. It also doesn’t seem to have a scent to me, which I like.”
And it’s definitely won over pet owners. “I have a blind, diabetic dog who has little accidents here and there when he can't find the door or I'm not paying attention. Sometimes I just can't get the stains out or I catch them too late,” another wrote. “When I got this product, I thought it might be just like the other products I'd gotten that leave residue on the surface of the carpets, but boy, was I wrong about that! This does the trick with no residue.”
You can save your carpet, rugs, clothing, and other upholstery with this miracle cleaner for $12 at Amazon.