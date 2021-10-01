Shoppers Are Amazed at How Much Suction Power This Lightweight Vacuum Has—and It's on Sale for $68
If you're in the market for a cleaning device upgrade that won't make a huge dent in your wallet, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend this powerful vacuum that's on sale right now.
The Eureka PowerSpeed Upright Vacuum has a strong motor that's designed to easily suck up dust and debris. Thanks to its five height settings, it cleans a variety of floor types, including hardwood floor and carpets. It can even suck up mess on rugs of different piles. And at just 10 pounds, the lightweight vacuum is a breeze to maneuver throughout your home.
To clean messes above your floors, the vacuum comes with three attachments that are conveniently stored on its base for easy access. There's a dusting brush to, you guessed it, suck up dust, and an upholstery tool that's great for cleaning furniture. And for those hard-to-reach areas, there's a 7-inch crevice tool.
To buy: Eureka PowerSpeed Upright Vacuum $68 (was $100); amazon.com
With a 12.6-inch-wide head, the vacuum can cover a lot of surface area, which will save you time and energy. Plus, it has a 4.1-liter bagless dustbin, so you can tackle debris throughout your home without continually having to stop and empty it out. It also has a washable filter.
The vacuum has picked up more than 26,800 five-star ratings, with customers leaving glowing reviews about how much dirt and debris (including pet hair) it sucks up, and noting that it's easy to empty out. Even Dyson owners are impressed with the vacuum's "amazing suction power."
Customers also rave that the vacuum is powerful yet not too heavy. "Wow, this vacuum is amazing!" one reviewer wrote. "It works on my thick carpets, rugs, tile, even siphoning little fuzz balls or hair stuck in random places on my bathroom walls. I am obsessed! This vacuum is lightweight. I am short and about 105 pounds, so I'm really glad this is not a hunk of a machine. It is also heavy duty and the suction power is really strong."
Keep your floors clean without breaking the bank, and shop the Eureka PowerSpeed Upright Vacuum at Amazon while it's on sale for $68.