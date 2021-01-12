Amazon Shoppers Love This ‘Whisper Quiet’ Robot Vacuum—and It’s Officially at Its Lowest Price Ever

The Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Max normally costs $300, but it's currently discounted by $100 thanks to Amazon's sale. That means you can get your hands on one for just $200, which is officially its lowest price ever. The powerful robot vacuum, which works on hardwood floors and carpets alike, has an impressive runtime of up to 100 minutes. For added convenience, it's equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity so you can control it from an app on your smartphone and voice-control capabilities that allow it to work with Amazon Alexa. Plus, the robot vacuum has a special feature that detects when extra suction is needed and automatically increases its power without you lifting a finger.