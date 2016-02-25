Easy Cleaning Tips to Save You Time

More of this: Stocking shelves with newspaper.

Less of that: Scouring away the smell of last week’s forgotten fluke.

A strong refrigerator odor is not only gross but can also be aggressive, seeping into the flavor of milk, eggs, and butter. Newspaper absorbs odors, so scrunch up a few sheets and spritz them with water. Tuck the news balls into corners and drawers overnight to soak up the stench. For odor prevention, use sheets of newspaper to line drawers; replace every couple of weeks.