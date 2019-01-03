If you typically don't touch your shower tiles until the soap scum is so bad it requires an hour-long scrubbing session, then this cleaning resolution will be a serious game-changer. Invest in an affordable squeegee ($16, amazon.com) that hooks right onto the shower tile, thanks to the included suction cup. When the squeegee is stored in the shower at all times, wiping down the walls and tiles after each shower will soon become second nature. Once you get into the habit, this will be an easy resolution to keep up year-round. And trust us, you won't miss those epic tile-scrubbing sessions one bit.