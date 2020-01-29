Dyson’s Smallest Vacuum Is Just as Powerful as Its Stick Model—and It’s on Sale Right Now 

Amazon

When it comes to finding the best vacuum cleaner for your home, we’re all about vacuums that can get the job done without making us deal with the hassle of cords, a heavy frame, or a short battery life. While you could just jump on the robot vacuum trend with options that literally do all the vacuuming for you, we still love a traditional standup or handheld vacuum to help with weekend chores. That’s why we consistently love Dyson’s top-rated cordless stick vacuums that are super efficient at picking up dust and hair thanks to their powerful motors—but Dyson’s handheld vacuum options definitely shouldn’t be overlooked because they’re just as effective and much more affordable.

If you’ve been waiting to come upon a Dyson vacuum sale to justify spending so much on a cleaning tool, the time has come. Right now on Amazon, you can shop Dyson’s v7 Trigger vacuum for less than $200. Buying any Dyson product for $170 is a steal for the brand’s quality.

Not only is Dyson’s handheld vacuum cordless, a full charge will give you up to 30 minutes of uninterrupted vacuuming —the suction is guaranteed to stay strong throughout, too. Plus, with a built-in “dirt ejector,” the Dyson saves you from handling the mess yourself. Simply hold it over a trash can and pull the release lever to empty the 15-gallon tank. It’s one of the easiest to use (and most powerful!) handheld vacuums on the market.

If you need to clean hard-to-reach spots in your car or lift pet hair from a rug, the v7 Trigger also comes with three different tools to facilitate extra vacuuming tasks. The mini motorized tool is best for pet hair, the combination tool can clean small areas in your car, and the crevice tool is great for maneuvering around awkward corners or gaps in flooring.

For a limited time, you can score 15 percent off Dyson’s v7 Trigger handheld vacuum on Amazon. Finish January cleaning off strong with this major upgrade to your cleaning tools arsenal. With vacuuming on your weekend to-do list, your future self will thank you!

