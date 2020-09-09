The Unexpected Reason This Cordless Vacuum Is Still My Favorite Wedding Gift 3 Years Later

Come to think of it, there’s actually one other chore my husband and I fight over: whose turn it is to kill the unlucky spider that wandered into our house. Both of us have a moderate level of arachnophobia, but I literally can’t sleep if I know there’s a spider—or fly, ant, mosquito—that can crawl into our bed in the middle of the night. We relied on objects that were within arm’s reach (like a shoe or book) to squash close-range pests, and to get rid of ones on the ceiling, we’d wrap a paper towel around a Swiffer mop head. These methods, while mostly effective, require a certain level of precision and always leave a bit of a mess behind. But our amateur pest control remedies exponentially improved once we added the Dyson handheld vacuum to our arsenal.