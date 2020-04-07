Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Everyone wants a clean home, but when you’re stuck inside at home nearly all day, every day, physical or social distancing, it can feel especially vital that your home look, smell, and feel clean. Yes, you can scrub the floors and the walls and sanitize everything in sight, but if the circulation in your home isn’t great, it can feel close and sticky no matter what you do.

Fortunately, Dyson has an answer (as it does for most problems). On April 7, Dyson launched its newest innovation in the world of air purification and home comfort: the new Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool. Like the Dyson Lightcycle Morph or the Dyson hair straightener (the Dyson Corrale)—or like any of Dyson’s clever, high-tech home goods—the Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool solves a number of problems standard air purifiers, home fans, and humidifiers face.

First, it’s a three-in-one. Dyson has had an air purifier and fan combo and an air purifier and space heater combo, but this is the first three-in-one—and Dyson’s first humidifying product. The air inside most homes tends to be dry, with household air conditioners or heaters producing dry cold or hot air, and bacteria and viruses can thrive in air that is too humid or too dry.

The Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool has smart sensors to test air temperature, humidity, and quality, with auto modes that can adjust any of those three factors in a room accordingly. By keeping humidity levels consistent (and comfortable), it can prevent bacteria and viruses from thriving in a specific area—something anyone trying to maintain a clean, healthy home will appreciate during this pandemic.

To remove a common concern with humidifiers—that bacteria live and breed in the tanks—Dyson has developed a hygienic humidification process that uses UV-C light to kill 99.9 percent of bacteria in water, so the water vapor used to increase humidity in the room is virtually free of bacteria. (The water tank is also incredibly easy to clean—another must for maintaining clean air.)

Image zoom Courtesy of Dyson

Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool, $800; dyson.com.

Further improving air quality, the air purifying features filter out ultrafine particles (think allergens and pollen) and indoor pollutants such as formaldehyde and benzene. A built-in LCD display tracks air quality and temperature, so you can easily get a sense of what’s happening in your space, and will even offer instructions for device maintenance and cleaning when needed.