How To: Polish Brass
From ketchup to nail-polish remover, household “tricks” for cleaning brass abound. But skip them: Unless the piece needs stripping, an inexpensive brass cleaner from the supermarket is the best tool for the job. This video demonstrates a simple way to get brass polished.
What You Need
- rubber gloves, warm soapy water, toothbrush, two clean cloths, brass cleaner
Follow These Steps
- Rinse brass with soap and water
Wearing rubber gloves, thoroughly wash your brass piece with a clean cloth and warm soapy water to remove any dust or dirt. Use a toothbrush to get at grime in hard-to-reach places.
Tip: Unsure your piece is brass? If it is, magnets won’t stick to it.
- Polish with brass cleaner
Use a cloth to gently rub cleaner all over your brass item.
- Buff the brass to a shiny finish
Using a clean, dry cloth, rub off any excess cleaner, then buff brass to a burnished finish. To avoid tarnishing the piece, don’t handle it with your bare hands until it’s completely dry.