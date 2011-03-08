The Best Dusters
Best Under Appliances
OXO Good Grips Slim Microfiber
Flat and flexible, it gets under the stove and refrigerator, between the washer and dryer, and inside the coils of old-school radiators. Machine washable.
To buy: $13, oxo.com.
Best for Floors
Real Simple Double Duty*
The smooth side grabs dust; the slightly abrasive side rubs away dirt. The edges bend to accommodate baseboards. Machine washable.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.
*Is it complicated to road-test a type of product that Real Simple also makes? Indeed. We rigorously and impartially tested this duster against every long-handled, double-sided floor duster we could find, and it beat the competition fair and square.
Best for Fragile Items
Caldrea Petite Dot
Soft goat-hair bristles are gentle (but thorough) on collectibles. The pearwood handle makes it a showpiece. Leave it out on a pretty hook.
To buy: $54, gracioushome.com.
Best Under Furniture
OXO Good Grips Under Duster
A genius jointed pole hinges to glide beneath sofas, beds, and dressers. Machine washable.
To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.
Best for Stairs
Fuzzy Wuzzy Swooz
Compact, so it’s not cumbersome on steps. The pointed edges get into corners. Machine washable.
To buy: $12, amazon.com.
Best for Multitasking
Slipper Genie
Clean while you cook (and make onlookers laugh). The soles, attached with Velcro, can be tossed in the wash. Sizes 6 to 9. Also in pink.
To buy: $13, amazon.com.
Best All-Around Handheld
Casabella Chenille Mini
At 16 inches long, it lets you dust the tops of shelves, artwork, and window frames without a stool. The hanging loop makes for easy storage. Machine washable.
To buy: $11, soap.com.
Best for Blinds
Casabella Microfiber Glove
Perfect for detailing metal or wood blinds, as well as tchotchkes. The elastic cuff keeps it snug. Wear one on each hand and really go nuts. Machine washable.
To buy: $9, organizeit.com.
Best for Big Objects
Fuzzy Wuzzy Microfiber Mitt
Slip it on to swipe-clean broad expanses, like TVs, dining tables, and dashboards. Machine washable.
To buy: $6, containerstore.com.
Multihead Cleaning
Each attachment in this pro-style set is sold separately and is designed for overhead “specialty” dusting. We love the cobweb grabber (right), the ceiling-fan duster (left), and the lamb’s-wool attachment for chandeliers (not shown). The extendable pole comes in various lengths, starting at four feet.
To buy: Pole, from $23.50; adaptor (for tip of pole), $5; cobweb grabber, $9; ceiling-fan duster, $14.50: ungercleaning.com.