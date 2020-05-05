Are Your Dishes Really Clean? Here's the Most (and Least) Sanitary Way to Dry Them

If you have a dishwasher with a "sanitize" option, this is hands-down the most effective method to make sure your plates, cups, and utensils are germ-free. The extended hot-water rinse kills bacteria, reaching at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit, which would be unbearable for hand-washing.

When you select the "Heated Dry" option, the machine pumps in hot air, causing the moisture on the dishes to evaporate into steam. This is the most sanitary way to dry your dishes, but some also warn that because it works the appliance's air fan harder, it can put extra strain on the machine. If you want to extend the life of your dishwasher while still getting the cleanest dishes possible, consider using this method sparingly, such as when washing baby bottles or when someone in your house is sick.