Amazon Shoppers Say This $27 Cleaning Tool Sucks Up Pet Hair Better Than a Dyson
Being a pet owner is fun and all, but many can agree that cleaning up after their furry friend is a lot of work. This is especially true when it comes to pet hair. If you're still struggling to find a successful pet hair removal method, Amazon shoppers have discovered a helpful tool that will take the stress out of keeping your furniture clean: the Delomo Pet Hair Remover Roller.
Reigning as the best-selling cat hair removal product on Amazon, the genius device is a self-cleaning pet hair remover that effortlessly lifts pet hair from any furniture surface—couches, carpets, beds, you name it. Combining the functionality of a lint roller with the mechanics of a vacuum cleaner, the Amazon pet hair roller uses a dual-sided, rotating brush that picks up all traces of pet hair, whether it be from your dog, cat, or other long-haired furry pal.
But unlike traditional pet hair removers, this one doesn't require any sticky adhesive papers or need to be plugged in. Just roll it over the hair and watch as it does its thing. When you're done, turn the spindle to clean the bristles and dump the collected hair from the waste bin into the trash.
To buy: $25 with coupon (was $37); amazon.com.
In their reviews, dog and cat owners were impressed by the efficacy of the pet hair remover brush and praised its compact shape and ergonomic handle design. Many said it worked great for a variety of hair lengths and was able to get their furniture looking spotless in just ″a few minutes.″ But, just like with any new tool, many said there was a bit of a learning curve to overcome but found it incredibly easy to use once they got the hang of it.
"This thing is absolute magic," raved one shopper. "Picks up hair like a magnet and thankfully I don't have to deal with the annoying sticky tape. My cat has a few spaces in my home that she visits frequently and, needless to say, were covered with her hair. This device made everything look brand new."
It's so good that it's replacing the need for lint rollers and furniture cleaners. "Even through periods of heavy shedding, this thing is amazing," one customer wrote. "It picks up so much fur, and so well. Works so much better than a lint roller, and you can use it on things (clothes, blankets) that are more difficult to use with a vacuum."
For one reviewer, the Amazon pet hair roller has been performing better than their fancy vacuum cleaner. "I have a Dyson and have tried a million different pet hair removal gadgets for my furniture," they explained. "If this sounds familiar, look no further! So easy to use, it works, and it is practically free in comparison to what I've spent on other tools both manual and electric." Another added, "I ran this over an area rug after vacuuming and picked up a ton of fur the vacuum left behind."
Not only does it work great inside the home, but many shoppers were excited to share that it helps keep their cars free of pet hair as well. And since it's so portable, the pet hair roller fits easily in the trunk or backseat without adding bulk.
Take the stress out of cleaning and grab the Delomo Pet Hair Remover Roller on Amazon today. It's currently marked down by 27 percent, but for more savings, there's a special coupon you can use to get $2 off your purchase.