6 Things You Can Clear Off Your Kitchen Countertop Right Now 

If you're not in the habit of cleaning up as you cook, it's easy for spoons, spatulas, and can openers to collect on the kitchen counter. When you're done cooking or meal prepping, do a quick scan of the kitchen, grab all of the used cooking tools, and toss them directly into the sink (if they need to be hand-washed) or into the dishwasher.

Invest in a canister or crock that's stylish enough to leave out on the counter, then fill it with your most-used cooking tools. Dedicate a drawer close to the stove for other important but less frequently used tools. They'll be easy to grab when you need them (and also easy to put away afterwards).