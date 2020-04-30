5 Dangerous Mistakes to Avoid When Using Cleaning Products

If you typically store cleaning supplies under your kitchen sink, you may want to reconsider. Especially if you have children or pets at home, this is an easy spot for them to access.

First, read the storage recommendations on each product. Then, pick a spot that kids and pets can't reach, like a shelf in a closet. Stop short of storing them above eye level, where they'll be difficult for you to reach and could potentially spill. Avoid spots that experience extreme temperature fluctuations, like the garage or basement.

If you own a label maker, time to pull it out! Make sure each bottle is clearly labeled so everyone in your household knows what chemicals they're working with. Similarly, avoid decanting cleaners into unmarked bottles or cups, but keep them in their original containers if possible.