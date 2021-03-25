The Spray Mop That Shoppers Call ‘Better Than Swiffer’ Is on Sale for $22 Right Now

Sometimes cleaning can fall by the wayside, and a thick layer of dirt, grime, and debris will accumulate on your floors before you know it. The key is finding a cleaning routine that's so efficient and quick, you can avoid that buildup even when you have a seemingly endless to-do list. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have discovered a spray mop that makes cleaning "easy breezy," and it's on sale right now for just $22.
No complex maneuvering or technological prowess is required to work the CXhome Spray Mop. Just fill the included 500-milliliter reusable bottle with water and 2 teaspoons of a cleaning solution (like this $11 one), hit a button to spray your floors, and then wipe them down. The mop comes with two thick reusable microfiber pads—one for wetting the floors and one for drying them—and a multifunctional scraper for removing pet hair and embedded dirt. Its head rotates 360 degrees to tackle hard-to-reach areas, like tight corners and under furniture.
Measuring nearly 4 feet long and weighing 1.4 pounds, the lightweight cleaning mop is easy to operate—you won't have to bend over or use both hands. It has an ergonomic handle and a specially designed nozzle that'll prevent water from leaking. You can use the mop on hardwood, tile, laminate, and bamboo floors.
To buy: $22 (was $30); amazon.com.
Amazon shoppers say the spray mop is "worth every penny" and rave about how it cuts down on their cleaning time. They praise it because it "sprays the perfect amount" and "floors are dry almost immediately." Some are declaring that the mop is "better than Swiffer" because its pads are washable and you can use whatever cleaning solution you want.
"Where has this little mop been all my life?!" one said. "This cleaning mop is a gem for everything from a quick cleanup to your weekly maintenance mop. It's quick, lightweight, easy to use, and because of the attached spray bottle, you literally grab it and go. Better yet, you're never wringing out or touching a nasty mop head. There's no muss, no fuss, and no hassle."
If you tend to procrastinate on cleaning because it's your least favorite chore, the CXhome Spray Mop might finally change your tune. Shop the customer-loved mop for $22 on Amazon before the sale ends.