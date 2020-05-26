This Handheld Fabric Steamer Kills 99.9% of Bacteria on Furniture and Clothes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We’re all about discovering multi-tasking gadgets that make life easier, so when we heard about a handheld steamer that not only rids clothing and other household fabrics of pesky wrinkles, but also eliminates odors and sanitizes by killing bacteria, we were intrigued.

The Turbo Extreme Steam Handheld Fabric Steamer from Conair is a small yet powerful device that emits hot steam to freshen up everything from an upholstered couch to an old sweater. Once filled with distilled water, it only takes about 40 seconds to heat up and provide up to 20 minutes of steam time.

The steamer uses a dual-slotted ceramic plate for fast, effective results. It comes with three attachments — a bristle brush, a fabric creaser, and a fabric brush — to help you tackle all types of messes, and its nine-foot power cord allows for easy use on both small and large items. Plus, its five settings offer a safe way to de-wrinkle and sanitize just about any fabric, from delicates to everyday pieces that can handle the steamer’s most powerful turbo function. It even has a built-in stand for seamless storage.

With 1,875 watts of power, the handheld device can kill 99.9 percent of bacteria, including Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). While there’s no evidence that it can kill coronaviruses, the steamer will help you keep your home and wardrobe sanitized and wrinkle-free. It’s perfect for using on an old throw pillow without a removable cover, a delicate dress, or even a stained patch of carpet.

The handy steamer has racked up hundreds of reviews from shoppers who say the device heats up fast and works well—and doesn’t drip like other steamers tend to do.

“Light, easy to use, and does its job! I’m a housekeeper and have tried a couple different types and brands from my clients and this one is by far the best!” one reviewer wrote.

Another said: “[I] love my steamer. It works on everything! Sheets, curtains, and clothes.”

You can buy the handheld multi-functional steamer from Target for $56. Grab one today for an easier way to clean those hard-to-reach places in your home and keep your wardrobe looking brand new (even if you haven’t been shopping or to the dry cleaners in months).