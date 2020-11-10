This Bleach-Free Disinfectant Is EPA-Approved to Kill Coronavirus

Unlike other household cleaning products that rely on bleach, alcohol, and ammonia to kill germs, Cleanwell’s all-purpose cleaner uses thymol as its main active ingredient. The plant-based additive comes from oil of thyme (yes, the same herb you may frequently cook with), and is used in pesticides, anti-fungal products, and medical disinfectants. You can also find it in perfumes, food flavorings, and mouthwash.