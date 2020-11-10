This Bleach-Free Disinfectant Is EPA-Approved to Kill Coronavirus

You might think you need to clean with a disinfectant full of harsh chemicals in order to kill SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). However, there are a few natural products on the list of disinfectants approved for the coronavirus by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)—including Cleanwell’s Botanical Disinfectant All Purpose Cleaner.
Unlike other household cleaning products that rely on bleach, alcohol, and ammonia to kill germs, Cleanwell’s all-purpose cleaner uses thymol as its main active ingredient. The plant-based additive comes from oil of thyme (yes, the same herb you may frequently cook with), and is used in pesticides, anti-fungal products, and medical disinfectants. You can also find it in perfumes, food flavorings, and mouthwash.
This year, the EPA deemed a handful of cleaning products containing thymol effective against the coronavirus, including four items from Cleanwell. Although the botanical disinfectant hasn’t been tested specifically against SARS-CoV-2, this cleaner makes the EPA’s list because it’s already been approved to kill a pathogen that’s harder to kill than COVID-19.
The antibacterial formula wipes out more than 99.99 percent of household germs without using harsh chemicals or fumes like bleach, ammonia, phosphates, and parabens. Plus, the product’s not tested on animals and comes in easy-to-recycle packaging.
To properly use the cleaning product when disinfecting a hard, nonporous surface, simply wet the area and give it 10 minutes to air-dry—no rinsing or wiping necessary. Use it on sinks, tile, kitchen appliances, stainless steel, doorknobs, toys, and furniture.
Unsurprisingly, it’s been difficult to find many of the cleaning supplies with an EPA seal of approval in stores and online this year. Although Cleanwell’s all-purpose cleaner has sold out on Amazon multiple times, it’s currently in stock and ready to order.
If you’re looking for a natural disinfectant to clean your home, head to Amazon to order the EPA-approved spray now.
To buy: $9; amazon.com.